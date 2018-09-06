  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/06 22:05
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 44 .688
New York 87 53 .621
Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21
Toronto 63 76 .453 33
Baltimore 41 99 .293 55½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 60 .568
Minnesota 63 76 .453 16
Detroit 57 83 .407 22½
Chicago 56 84 .400 23½
Kansas City 46 93 .331 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 53 .621
Oakland 84 57 .596
Seattle 78 62 .557 9
Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19
Texas 61 79 .436 26

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.