|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|97
|44
|.688
|—
|New York
|87
|53
|.621
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|75
|64
|.540
|21
|Toronto
|63
|76
|.453
|33
|Baltimore
|41
|99
|.293
|55½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|79
|60
|.568
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|76
|.453
|16
|Detroit
|57
|83
|.407
|22½
|Chicago
|56
|84
|.400
|23½
|Kansas City
|46
|93
|.331
|33
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|53
|.621
|—
|Oakland
|84
|57
|.596
|3½
|Seattle
|78
|62
|.557
|9
|Los Angeles
|68
|72
|.486
|19
|Texas
|61
|79
|.436
|26
___
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 9, Atlanta 8
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Minnesota 1
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Houston at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.