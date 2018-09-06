WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Women's semifinals: Serena Williams vs. Anastasija Sevastova, Madison Keys vs. Naomi Osaka. By Howard Fendrich. Semifinals start at 2300 GMT.

— With:

— TEN--US OPEN-SLOWER COURTS — Tournament director: Courts were slowed 'a touch' By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 340 words, photos.

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

Germany is aiming for a fresh start as new world champion France visits Munich to kick off the new UEFA Nations League. Germany was in turmoil after falling in the World Cup group stage and amid the fallout of Mesut Ozil's retirement. There's also Wales vs. Ireland, and Gibraltar's first competitive game on home soil. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT.

— With:

— SOC--GERMANY-FRANCE — By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

ATH--IAAF-KENYA INVESTIGATION

Two senior Kenyan track and field officials are found not guilty by an IAAF ethics panel of extorting money from athletes in return for reducing doping bans or covering up positive tests despite there being some "credible evidence." By Gerald Imray. SENT: 610 words.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

MANON, Spain — Simon Yates takes a one-second lead over Alejandro Valverde into the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, a hilly 181-kilometer route from Mondonedo to Estaca de Bares, the northernmost point in Spain. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA

BRISBANE, Australia — Bernard Foley has been benched to make way for Kurtley Beale to start at flyhalf for Australia against South Africa in the Rugby Championship. The Springboks have selected a newlook front row, reorganized back row and reshaped midfield. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— Also:

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND-ARGENTINA — Mo'unga to make first start for All Blacks against Argentina. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 590 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Ohtani has big night at plate after arm surgery recommended. SENT: 2,140 words, photos.

