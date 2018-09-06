TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Philippines is participating in SEMICON Taiwan 2018, which runs from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7 at the Naganang Exhibition Center in Taipei, with a delegation and a booth.

SEMICON Taiwan is hailed as the second largest semiconductor trade show in the world.

Manila Economic and Culture Office Chairman Angelito T. Banayo led an 11-member Philippine delegation at the trade show’s opening on Sep. 5. He was joined by Trade Representative Michael Alfred Ignacio, Electronics Industry Association of the Philippines, Mr. Earl Qua and other delegation members.

“We are positioning the Philippines as Taiwan’s gateway for electronics industry expansion specifically to target ASEAN markets and the 18 new South Bound Policy target economies,” said the Philippine Board of Investment Center in Taipei, which organized Philippine’s participation in the SEMICON Taiwan 2018. “At the same time the delegation aims to promote closer industry collaboration between Philippine and Taiwanese electronics industry players.”

The delegation is composed of members from Philippine electronics industry associations and electronics design and manufacturing companies, according to the Philippine Board of Investment Center in Taipei, which urged industry professionals to visit the Philippine booth at Booth I2126, Naganang Exhibition Center Hall 1 on the last day of the trade show and explore how Taiwanese and Philippine electronics industries can work closely from R&D to commercialization to further maximize the golden opportunities in the global supply chain.

(photo courtesy of the Philippine Board of Investment Center in Taipei)

(photo courtesy of the Philippine Board of Investment Center in Taipei)