ROME (AP) — One of Pope Francis' leading critics says he was "deeply shaken" by accusations against the pontiff of a sex abuse cover-up and wants them investigated, but is still pressing Francis to respond to an earlier set of questions about his views on marriage.

American Cardinal Raymond Burke denied Thursday he had prior knowledge of the accusation by the former Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. The two are like-minded conservatives and have shared the podium at traditionalist conferences.

Burke said he read Vigano's 11-page accusation that Francis was complicit in a nearly two-decade cover-up of sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick when it was published Aug. 26. He has called for an investigation.

Regardless, he said Francis must respond to an earlier set of questions about Francis' opening to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.