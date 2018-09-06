PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is signing a reciprocal driver's license agreement with Taiwan.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles says a signing is planned for Thursday.

This is the first time the agency has signed this type of agreement.

Many other states have similar agreements with Taiwan. Among them, South Carolina, West Virginia and Pennsylvania signed reciprocity agreements in 2015, followed by Massachusetts in 2016 and Virginia and Kentucky last year.

Administrator Walter Craddock will host officials from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston for a ceremony.

Under the agreement, Taiwanese immigrants living in Rhode Island can transfer their national driver's licenses to Rhode Island without having to pass written or road tests. Rhode Islanders can transfer their licenses to Taiwan without taking a test there.