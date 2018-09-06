Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;14;84%;86%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;45;33;Sunny and very warm;43;32;N;14;30%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;32;20;A t-storm around;31;20;WSW;26;48%;44%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;A.M. rain, clearing;26;22;E;9;63%;69%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;18;13;A passing shower;16;13;SW;21;71%;62%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;17;9;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;N;15;62%;25%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;34;18;Sunny and very warm;37;20;SE;13;14%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;17;8;Clouds and sun;16;5;NW;11;56%;32%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;E;10;44%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Lots of sun, nice;31;22;SW;12;53%;3%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;13;10;Partly sunny, breezy;17;10;SSE;26;64%;19%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;24;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;NW;11;22%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;11;69%;79%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;19;Mostly cloudy;28;18;W;18;60%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;WNW;12;69%;82%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A strong t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;ENE;13;74%;73%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;27;18;More sun than clouds;27;16;NNW;13;37%;5%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;27;14;Partial sunshine;28;17;NE;9;59%;30%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, nice;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;22;11;WNW;12;64%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SSE;11;74%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;12;ESE;18;44%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;26;13;Periods of sun;25;16;NW;9;58%;30%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;21;12;An afternoon shower;17;8;WSW;12;69%;41%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;Sunshine, pleasant;28;15;NE;7;58%;36%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Sun and some clouds;26;15;NW;9;60%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;ESE;15;73%;14%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;30;18;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;NNW;7;32%;16%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;26;23;Morning rain, cloudy;25;19;SW;11;87%;85%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Partly sunny;34;23;NNE;11;36%;3%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;14;8;Spotty showers;14;9;SSE;19;72%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;Some sun;27;19;SSW;6;63%;33%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;28;Partly sunny;36;27;S;13;57%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler, morning rain;22;19;A passing shower;21;17;ENE;17;70%;57%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;SW;18;71%;67%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;21;15;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;11;WSW;11;78%;91%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;25;Morning showers;30;26;NNE;13;84%;97%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNE;10;74%;86%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;SE;13;84%;66%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;NNE;12;80%;64%;7

Denver, United States;Couple of t-storms;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;S;8;50%;76%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;17;73%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;37;20;Sunny and pleasant;33;20;S;10;50%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;15;5;Partly sunny;15;12;SSW;17;75%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;33;15;Sunny and nice;32;15;NNE;10;20%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;27;19;Sunlit and pleasant;27;20;W;13;71%;27%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable clouds, hot;36;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;10;81%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;15;Nice with sunshine;28;15;NE;14;39%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;Thundershower;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;S;7;69%;68%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;19;13;Clouds and sun;20;15;E;16;83%;43%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;12;83%;87%;8

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;7;77%;79%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;19;62%;47%;8

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;28;22;Cloudy;29;21;W;14;61%;15%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunshine and warm;36;25;N;13;47%;15%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Couple of t-storms;25;20;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;S;11;62%;58%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;25;Showers around;35;24;ENE;11;64%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;40;31;Sunny and very warm;37;31;NNW;16;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;11;A shower in spots;25;8;WSW;17;37%;46%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;NNW;6;19%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;31;26;Sun and clouds, nice;31;25;SW;15;64%;4%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;20;S;8;81%;82%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;36;26;A t-storm around;37;26;SSW;10;43%;53%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;27;17;More clouds than sun;25;14;NE;13;32%;44%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;22;58%;27%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;32;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;W;12;54%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Some sun, a t-storm;31;26;SSE;14;82%;82%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon rain;30;23;A shower or t-storm;32;23;NW;9;74%;67%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;E;12;31%;40%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Thunderstorm;27;24;SW;13;81%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;16;74%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;WNW;9;69%;5%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;21;9;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;17;56%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;27;19;Mostly sunny;31;21;S;9;54%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;26;20;Clearing;26;19;WSW;11;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;ESE;7;42%;27%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Brief a.m. showers;31;28;W;12;68%;80%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNW;5;71%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;29;25;Heavy thunderstorms;30;25;W;14;83%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;19;7;Some sun;15;5;NNW;13;64%;27%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;21;13;Periods of sun;23;12;NW;7;57%;67%;11

Miami, United States;A morning shower;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SE;12;73%;67%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;25;14;Variable clouds;25;13;E;15;44%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;SSW;15;73%;60%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;E;14;68%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;24;12;Sunny and nice;23;8;NW;2;51%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;Sunshine and warm;24;10;ESE;8;47%;3%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;W;11;78%;74%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NE;13;50%;26%;13

New York, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Cooler;25;18;WSW;11;77%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;WNW;13;49%;28%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;NE;7;67%;8%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little p.m. rain;29;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;SSW;26;71%;80%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;18;13;Cloudy;19;13;ENE;11;74%;81%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;N;11;57%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;ENE;9;70%;6%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;N;9;80%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;ENE;10;67%;20%;13

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Sun and some clouds;20;8;N;11;66%;30%;3

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;15;11;A morning shower;18;12;WNW;18;62%;77%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;10;73%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;29;79%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;NE;8;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;NW;9;60%;63%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and some clouds;30;14;Sunlit, not as warm;24;10;NW;13;64%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;Turning cloudy;23;12;ENE;15;40%;44%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NE;13;66%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A morning shower;28;23;SSE;20;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;13;8;Breezy with some sun;13;8;ESE;32;71%;58%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;15;Partly sunny;24;15;SE;10;64%;14%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;E;12;65%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;24;Sunny and very warm;42;25;E;15;12%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;29;18;A thunderstorm;28;17;W;11;70%;63%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;24;15;Decreasing clouds;24;15;S;6;79%;39%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;19;13;Clouds break;21;13;W;13;69%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSW;7;73%;85%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;24;SE;16;69%;41%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;24;18;WNW;8;98%;57%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;30;17;Partly sunny;29;15;ESE;14;20%;19%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Sunny and nice;21;7;SW;7;53%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Nice with some sun;30;23;NE;8;74%;56%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with some sun;28;13;Sun and some clouds;29;13;W;7;49%;6%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;23;14;SSW;9;63%;39%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;30;21;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;11;65%;25%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;32;23;Rain and drizzle;27;21;NNW;20;80%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;9;74%;84%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;W;10;61%;11%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;12;68%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;21;13;A shower or t-storm;22;14;SE;12;72%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;21;14;Afternoon showers;22;13;SSE;16;73%;100%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NW;9;72%;78%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;22;14;Clouds and sun, warm;24;15;SSE;10;77%;17%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;N;10;25%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;17;NNW;8;41%;19%;6

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;ENE;10;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;WNW;14;46%;28%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;E;8;49%;66%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;31;24;Some brightening;31;26;SSW;31;71%;33%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;23;15;High clouds;22;13;N;10;65%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;38;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;ESE;11;34%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WSW;12;61%;53%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;15;1;E;11;51%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;13;Showers around;19;13;SE;7;67%;94%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;25;15;WNW;9;59%;43%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;8;72%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;25;13;Mostly cloudy, nice;23;11;ESE;10;60%;16%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;SE;7;58%;33%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;10;8;A passing shower;11;8;SSE;41;74%;80%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;9;79%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunshine and nice;30;15;NE;5;34%;27%;7

_____

