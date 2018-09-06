Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SW;9;84%;86%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;113;91;Sunny and very warm;109;89;N;9;30%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;69;A t-storm around;88;69;WSW;16;48%;44%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;81;69;A.M. rain, clearing;78;72;E;6;63%;69%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;64;55;A passing shower;61;55;SW;13;71%;62%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;63;48;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;N;9;62%;25%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;93;64;Sunny and very warm;98;67;SE;8;14%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;62;46;Clouds and sun;60;41;NW;7;56%;32%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;E;6;44%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;Lots of sun, nice;88;71;SW;7;53%;3%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;56;49;Partly sunny, breezy;62;50;SSE;16;64%;19%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;76;Plenty of sunshine;107;75;NW;7;22%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SW;7;69%;79%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;66;Mostly cloudy;83;65;W;11;60%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;WNW;7;69%;82%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A strong t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;78;68;ENE;8;74%;73%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;81;64;More sun than clouds;81;61;NNW;8;37%;5%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;81;58;Partial sunshine;83;62;NE;5;59%;30%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, nice;77;60;A p.m. t-storm;72;52;WNW;8;64%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;49;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SSE;7;74%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;87;57;Mostly sunny;84;53;ESE;11;44%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;78;56;Periods of sun;78;60;NW;6;58%;30%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;69;53;An afternoon shower;63;47;WSW;8;69%;41%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;79;58;Sunshine, pleasant;82;60;NE;5;58%;36%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Sun and some clouds;79;58;NW;6;60%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;Plenty of sunshine;68;57;ESE;9;73%;14%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;86;64;Clouds and sun, nice;88;66;NNW;4;32%;16%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;78;73;Morning rain, cloudy;77;67;SW;7;87%;85%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Partly sunny;93;74;NNE;7;36%;3%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;57;47;Spotty showers;56;49;SSE;12;72%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;68;Some sun;81;67;SSW;4;63%;33%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;82;Partly sunny;97;81;S;8;57%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler, morning rain;71;66;A passing shower;70;62;ENE;11;70%;57%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Clouds and sun;86;77;SW;11;71%;67%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;70;58;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;51;WSW;7;78%;91%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;77;Morning showers;85;79;NNE;8;84%;97%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;90;76;Showers and t-storms;89;75;NNE;6;74%;86%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;88;69;A shower in the a.m.;84;70;SE;8;84%;66%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;82;NNE;8;80%;64%;7

Denver, United States;Couple of t-storms;76;54;A p.m. t-storm;80;54;S;5;50%;76%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSE;11;73%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;98;69;Sunny and pleasant;92;69;S;6;50%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;59;40;Partly sunny;60;53;SSW;11;75%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;91;59;Sunny and nice;89;60;NNE;6;20%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;80;65;Sunlit and pleasant;80;67;W;8;71%;27%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable clouds, hot;96;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNW;6;81%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;59;Nice with sunshine;83;58;NE;8;39%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;Thundershower;87;72;A t-storm in spots;86;73;S;4;69%;68%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;67;55;Clouds and sun;69;58;E;10;83%;43%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;SW;8;83%;87%;8

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;5;77%;79%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;An afternoon shower;88;75;NNE;12;62%;47%;8

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;83;71;Cloudy;84;71;W;9;61%;15%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;99;78;Sunshine and warm;97;76;N;8;47%;15%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Couple of t-storms;77;68;A shower in the a.m.;81;68;S;7;62%;58%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;93;76;Showers around;95;76;ENE;7;64%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;103;87;Sunny and very warm;99;88;NNW;10;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;52;A shower in spots;77;47;WSW;11;37%;46%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;94;58;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;NNW;4;19%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;88;78;Sun and clouds, nice;87;78;SW;10;64%;4%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;67;S;5;81%;82%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;97;79;A t-storm around;98;79;SSW;6;43%;53%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;80;62;More clouds than sun;77;57;NE;8;32%;44%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;Partly sunny;90;79;ENE;14;58%;27%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;90;72;Mostly cloudy;89;72;W;7;54%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;Some sun, a t-storm;87;79;SSE;9;82%;82%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon rain;87;74;A shower or t-storm;90;73;NW;5;74%;67%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;27;Mild with sunshine;61;31;E;7;31%;40%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;84;76;Thunderstorm;81;76;SW;8;81%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;59;Partly sunny;67;59;S;10;74%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny, nice;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;WNW;5;69%;5%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;70;48;Partly sunny;65;50;WSW;11;56%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;81;67;Mostly sunny;87;69;S;6;54%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;79;68;Clearing;78;67;WSW;7;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;ESE;4;42%;27%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Brief a.m. showers;88;82;W;8;68%;80%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm around;90;76;NNW;3;71%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;83;76;Heavy thunderstorms;87;78;W;9;83%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;67;44;Some sun;58;41;NNW;8;64%;27%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;70;56;Periods of sun;73;54;NW;5;57%;67%;11

Miami, United States;A morning shower;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;SE;8;73%;67%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;77;57;Variable clouds;76;55;E;9;44%;6%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;75;Mostly sunny;83;76;SSW;10;73%;60%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;E;9;68%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;76;54;Sunny and nice;73;47;NW;1;51%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;77;53;Sunshine and warm;75;51;ESE;5;47%;3%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;86;79;A shower in spots;86;79;W;7;78%;74%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;NE;8;50%;26%;13

New York, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;Cooler;77;65;WSW;7;77%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;92;70;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;WNW;8;49%;28%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;66;41;Partly sunny, mild;67;46;NE;4;67%;8%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little p.m. rain;85;76;A morning t-storm;85;75;SSW;16;71%;80%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;64;55;Cloudy;65;56;ENE;7;74%;81%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;N;7;57%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;ENE;6;70%;6%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Showers and t-storms;84;76;N;6;80%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;91;75;Mostly sunny, nice;92;75;ENE;6;67%;20%;13

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;70;52;Sun and some clouds;68;46;N;7;66%;30%;3

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;59;51;A morning shower;65;54;WNW;11;62%;77%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm or two;91;76;WSW;6;73%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SE;18;79%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;NE;5;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;NW;5;60%;63%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and some clouds;85;57;Sunlit, not as warm;75;50;NW;8;64%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;74;53;Turning cloudy;74;54;ENE;9;40%;44%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;NE;8;66%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;84;74;A morning shower;82;73;SSE;13;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;56;47;Breezy with some sun;55;47;ESE;20;71%;58%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;80;58;Partly sunny;75;59;SE;6;64%;14%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;73;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;E;7;65%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;75;Sunny and very warm;108;78;E;9;12%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;85;64;A thunderstorm;83;63;W;7;70%;63%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;75;59;Decreasing clouds;75;59;S;4;79%;39%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;67;55;Clouds break;70;56;W;8;69%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;62;Showers and t-storms;78;64;SSW;5;73%;85%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;88;76;Some sun, a shower;88;76;SE;10;69%;41%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;76;65;WNW;5;98%;57%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;86;63;Partly sunny;84;59;ESE;9;20%;19%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;Sunny and nice;71;45;SW;4;53%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;Nice with some sun;87;74;NE;5;74%;56%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with some sun;82;56;Sun and some clouds;85;55;W;4;49%;6%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;80;56;Partly sunny;73;57;SSW;6;63%;39%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;86;69;Partly sunny;79;58;NW;7;65%;25%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;90;73;Rain and drizzle;81;70;NNW;13;80%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSW;6;74%;84%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;W;6;61%;11%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;A shower in spots;87;79;ENE;8;68%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;69;55;A shower or t-storm;72;58;SE;7;72%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;69;58;Afternoon showers;72;55;SSE;10;73%;100%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;92;80;A t-storm in spots;91;78;NW;5;72%;78%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;72;57;Clouds and sun, warm;75;59;SSE;6;77%;17%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;86;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;N;6;25%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny;84;63;NNW;5;41%;19%;6

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;93;72;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;ENE;6;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;WNW;9;46%;28%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;Clouds and sun, nice;88;67;E;5;49%;66%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;87;76;Some brightening;88;79;SSW;19;71%;33%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;73;58;High clouds;72;55;N;6;65%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;101;82;Sunny and very warm;98;82;ESE;7;34%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;WSW;8;61%;53%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;59;34;E;7;51%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;77;56;Showers around;67;55;SE;5;67%;94%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;Partly sunny;77;60;WNW;6;59%;43%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;5;72%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;76;55;Mostly cloudy, nice;74;52;ESE;6;60%;16%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;SE;4;58%;33%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;50;47;A passing shower;51;46;SSE;26;74%;80%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;W;5;79%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;88;60;Sunshine and nice;85;58;NE;3;34%;27%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather