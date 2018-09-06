LONDON (AP) — The body representing British music is warning that the industry's financial fortunes, currently buoyed by the likes of Ed Sheeran, could be harmed in the event of a "bad Brexit deal."

The warning Thursday from BPI came as it revealed that British music exports in 2017 rose 12 percent to 408.4 million pounds ($530 million). That's the highest level since records began 18 years ago.

Geoff Taylor, the chief executive of BPI, says that music can help "showcase" Britain around the world after the country leaves the European Union in March 2019.

However, he warned that can only happen if the government "supports us by ensuring a strong Brexit deal that enables artists to tour freely, robustly protects music rights, and prevents physical music products being impeded in transit."