BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's justice minister has chosen a regional prosecutor to head the country's anti-corruption agency, a highly scrutinized post in one of the most graft-riddled countries in the European Union.

The ministry said Thursday Justice Minister Tudorel Toader had proposed Adina Florea, a senior prosecutor in the Black Sea city of Constanta, to head the National Anti-Corruption Directorate.

If appointed, she will replace Laura Codruta Kovesi, who was fired in July for allegations of mismanagement. She was praised by the European Union, the U.S. and many Romanians for tackling high-level graft.

The left-wing government however criticized her leadership saying the agency unfairly went after politicians.

Florea needs to be approved by the Supreme Council of Magistrates and President Klaus Iohannis.