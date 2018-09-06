A man holds a national flag while protesters burn the municipal complex during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles
Security forces affected by tear gas are helped by several protesters during demonstrations demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 mi
Security forces affected by tear gas, fired by riot police, are helped by some protesters during demonstrations demanding better public services and j
People burn the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq,
An Iraqi soldier affected by tear gas is helped by several protesters during demonstrations where people are demanding better public services and jobs
A protester throws a Molotov cocktail toward the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles (55
Protesters wave national flags after burning the municipal complex during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles (550
Protestors burn the municipal complex during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Ira
Protesters pull down concrete walls outside the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs, in Basra, 340 miles (55
Protesters chant anti-government slogans while security forces prevent them from storming the governor's building during protests demanding better pub
Protesters pull down concrete walls outside the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles (550
Protesters chant anti government slogans while security forces prevent them from storming the governor's building during protests demanding better pub
Protesters throw stones while security forces fire tear gas outside the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs
Security forces fire tear gas while protesters try to storm the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs in Basra
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's popular Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called for an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the situation in the southern city of Basra, where protests against poor public services and joblessness have turned violent.
In a televised speech on Thursday, al-Sadr says the prime minister and other officials should either attend the session or resign. The populist cleric's supporters won the most seats in national elections held earlier this year, but Iraq's feuding factions have yet to form a new government.
Residents of Basra and other cities in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland have been protesting since July. Clashes erupted earlier this week, leaving several civilians and police dead. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has ordered an investigation into the violence.