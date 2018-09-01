TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s research efforts should be upgraded so they can be seen worldwide, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Thursday.

A total of 124 academics from 13 countries were present at the third Taiwan research world meeting at the Academia Sinica in Taipei, where Chen presented his ideas.

The vice president sketched the history of Taiwanese research, with its taking off on a worldwide scale located in the 1990s, the United Daily News reported. Since then, Taiwanese research associations had been established in the United States, Europe and Japan.

In addition to thanking the efforts of academics, Chen expressed the hope that the Ministry of Education and overseas universities could cooperate fruitfully on their plan for a series of seminars and lectures about Taiwanese research.

The vice president and other academics speaking at Thursday’s event emphasized how Taiwan’s climate of democracy, freedom and pluralism encouraged thorough and effective research, the United Daily News reported.