TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—To promote precision sports, which can provide more efficient training for boosting the chances of winning in competitions, Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute and three partners on September 6 signed an agreement in a press conference to jointly develop flexible hybrid electronics and to formulate a developmental blueprint for related industrial technology.

ITRI’s three partners are SEMI, Chang Gung University, and National Taiwan Sport University.

Focus will be on smart wearable products that will assist the athletic community in collecting and analyzing data, ITRI said.

This will help to identity athletes with potential and provide reference for coaches’ tactical decisions, ITRI said, adding that local and global companies will work together to establish an independent flexible hybrid electronics industry in Taiwan, paving the way to tap into the enormous market for sports technology.

Dr. Wu Chih-I, ITRI’s vice President, said that flexible hybrid electronics are pliable, well-fitting and stretchable, making it possible to effectively attach the devices to specific areas of the body and thereby enhance the comfort level in wearing them and accuracy in measuring physiological signals.

ITRI’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics Precision Motion Detection System utilizes wireless transmission technology to transfer myoelectric signals from the wearer of the device to a computer, and then uses algorithms to interpret muscles strength and fatigue, Wu said. Integrating knowledge in various aspects of athletic training, the results can then be used in the course of training athletes or assisting in coaches’ tactical decision, he said.

Coaches and athletes can use the analysis provided by the technology to enhance the performance of athletes in training and competition, Wu added.

National Taiwan Sports University said the sensors must be easily attached and comfortably, accurately collect the necessary training details in various sports, comply with game rules, and then transmit data to a cloud database for analysis and real-time feedback. The team from NTSU hopes to take advantage of its participation in this project to be on the frontline in integrating the needs of coaches and athletes, which will provide an important foundation in making the developed products competitive on a global scale, the university said.

In the future, the four parties will develop technology and products driven by the needs of trainers and athletes, and will focus on five topics--precision selection of potential athletes, precision training and monitoring, precision prediction of readiness, precision regulation of the competition process, and precision collection of analytical data, ITRI said.

The sports university said it had decided to apply the technology to long-distance running, basketball, bicycling, and taekwondo, with an emphasis on short- and long-term training intervention and monitoring.

