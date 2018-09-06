SYDNEY (AP) — Australian prosecutors are appealing for a tougher sentence for the most senior Roman Catholic cleric convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

A magistrate last month ordered former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson to be detained at his sister's house for at least six months of a one-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. The 67-year-old cleric was convicted in May of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by a pedophile priest in the Hunter Valley region north of Sydney during the 1970s.

The Director of Public Prosecutions' office said in a statement Thursday that prosecutors are appealing the "inadequacy" of the sentence in the New South Wales state District Court. Wilson had faced a possible sentence of up to two years in prison.