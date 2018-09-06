TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Now that Philippine and Taiwanese authorities have announced the capture of the Israeli-American suspect in the murder of a Canadian English teacher, details have emerged about how police were finally able to apprehend him, including reports that a Filipina prostitute was key in pinpointing his location.

After the dismembered remains of 43-year-old Canadian English teacher Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan had been discovered on Aug. 22 and police started to close in on the trail of the killers, 37-year-old Israeli-American tattoo artist Oren Shlomo Mayer boarded Cebu Airlines Flight 5J-311 to Manila at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Taiwan and the Philippines have an extradition agreement and after receiving a request from Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) to capture Mayer, the Philippine National Police (PNP) put together a taskforce to begin a manhunt. CIB International Criminal Affairs Division Squadron Chief Yang Kuo-sung (楊國松) told a news conference that a special team was formed on Aug. 25 to investigate the case.

After confirming Mayer's identity, Yang notified INTERPOL of the fugitive, confirmed that he had indeed landed in Manila and alerted the Philippine police immediately. Early on, they had confirmed Mayer's presence at the San Agustin Residences Hotel in Manila, which police monitored, until Aug. 27 when he checked out, according to an ETtoday report,

At first police were able to tail Mayer as he took a bus, but they lost track of him once he boarded a Manila Metro Rail Transit System train. However, during their surveillance of the hotel, they noticed a Filipina woman had frequently visited the room he had stayed in.

Google map of hotel he stayed in:

Mayer was planning to flee to other countries after applying for a new Israeli passport, but when he went to the Israeli consulate for information on the new passport, it tipped off Philippine police intelligence officers and CIB officers to his potential whereabouts, reported Apple Daily. Police also were able to identify the serial number of Mayer's cell phone and track the movements of the device, according to the report.

Police began working on identifying Mayer's Filipina companion and monitored her movements in hopes she should could lead them to his likely hideout. During this period, Mayer paid close attention to news from Taiwan, and though he had originally planned to flee by boat out of the country, stepped up patrols by Philippine police around ports caused Mayer to abandon the plan.

Police were eventually able to locate the woman, arrested her and found that she was a prostitute. The Philippine woman said that because Mayer had been implicated in the grisly murder in Taiwan, she was very concerned about her own safety if he found out she was cooperating with police.

After Philippine police guaranteed her personal safety, the woman finally revealed to them that Mayer was moving to a suite owned by one of her female friends, according to the ETtoday report. On Sept. 5 at 11:24 p.m., in coordination with the woman, a team of 20 Philippine police intelligence officers and agents from the Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit (BI FSU) stormed through the door of the suite at Cambridge Village in Cainta, Rizal Province and piled on top of a stunned, half-naked Mayer, who quickly surrendered.

In addition to Mayer, police found three of his friends inside the suite, including the Filipina who had been cooperating with them, however no weapons were discovered.

The CIB announced that it will continue to communicate with Philippine police, will collect relevant evidence and looks forward to bringing Mayer back to Taiwan to face trail in the near future.

Google map of the apartment he was staying in: