TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The American non-profit organization For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) signed a letter of intent on cooperation in robotics development with Central Taiwan Science Park Administration at Taiwan’s AI Robotics Hub on Sept. 6.

FIRST is dedicated to the advancement of robotics and AI technology and hosts the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) every year for high school students, with competitions taking place across more than 20 countries and attracting over 3,000 teams. Winners emerging from regional competitions will advance to the finals in the U.S.

President Donald E. Bossi of FIRST expressed his support for Taiwan to bid for the right to host regional contests in the signing ceremony, where he also shared with the audience the tenets of the organization, explaining how such competitions help to nurture talent in the field, reported UDN.

Acknowledging that Taiwan has what it takes to shine in the area of robotics and AI, Central Taiwan Science Park Administration has invested considerable resources helping students train for the robotics championship, noted the head of the administration Chen Ming-huang (陳銘煌).

A variety of robot programs, classes, and forums, are constantly held at the AI Robotics Hub for youngsters who are interested in the science of making robots, Chen said. The 2018 FRC event held by the agency at National Experimental High School at Central Taiwan Science Park on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 saw heated competition among 450 students from 20 local high schools, according to the report.