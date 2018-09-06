India's top court decriminalizes gay sex

India's highest court declared Thursday that consensual intercourse between same-sex adults is no longer a crime in the south Asian country.

The ruling strikes down a 146-year-old colonial-era law, known as Section 377, banning gay sex. Until now, it was punishable with up to 10 years in prison. The court said the law went against the rights enshrined in India's constitution.

"The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community," Chief Justice Dipak Misra said as he announced the landmark verdict.

The ruling comes in response to a petition filed by five people who said they were living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police.

In 2009, a court in the capital New Delhi had already repealed the law, but the highest courtreinstated it as a criminal offense in 2013, bowing to pressure from religious groups.

Section 377 had prohibited "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" - which was widely interpreted as referring to homosexual sex.

