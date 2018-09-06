TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts – Weiwuying – is joining the National Theater & Concert Hall in Taipei and the National Taichung Theater as the three cultural landmarks of Taiwan to catapult the country onto the world stage of arts, declared the Ministry of Culture on Sept. 4.

Weiwuying, the largest world-class performance venue in Southern Taiwan, is slated for inauguration on October 13, following 15 years of construction at a cost of over NT$10.7 billion, reported CNA.

Ever since its conception in 2003, Weiwuying has been entrusted with the task of transforming Kaohsiung from an industrial harbor city to a hub of vibrant cultural activity and allowing it to emerge as a new cultural attraction in Asia, remarked Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).​

Weiwuying will strive to accomplish the ambitious goal of drawing 250,000 visitors within a year after its opening, noted Ju Tzong-ching (朱宗慶), chairman of the National Performing Arts Center, which oversees the operations of the three major arts centers in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

The government of Kaohsiung has spearheaded the effort to drive the momentum for creating a cultural scene in the city by holding festivals and other events, reckoned Acting Mayor of Kaohsiung Hsu Li-ming (許立明).

Located along the East-West line of the Kaohsiung Metro, Weiwuying connects Pier-2 Art Center, Maritime Cultural & Popular Music Center, Kaohsiung Cultural Center, and Dadong Arts Center to form a dynamic corridor of arts, Hsu added.

Designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben, Weiwuying incorporates the elements of ocean and banyan trees. The 141,000 square meter complex houses a 2,250-seat opera hall and 2,000-seat concert hall, reported Wallpaper.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (left) and Chairman of National Performing Arts Center Ju Tzong-ching (Photo by Ministry of Culture)