|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|121
|468
|111
|157
|.335
|JMartinez Bos
|132
|507
|103
|170
|.335
|Altuve Hou
|118
|462
|71
|147
|.318
|Segura Sea
|127
|523
|82
|164
|.314
|Trout LAA
|120
|407
|88
|124
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|135
|533
|69
|162
|.304
|Brantley Cle
|125
|501
|77
|152
|.303
|MSmith TB
|119
|387
|51
|117
|.302
|Bregman Hou
|137
|524
|95
|156
|.298
|Andujar NYY
|128
|491
|74
|146
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 96; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; Stanton, New York, 84.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.