PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's one-party legislature has confirmed Prime Minister Hun Sen for another five-year term, cementing his status as one of the world's longest-serving leaders.

The National Assembly approved the appointment Thursday with all 125 members voting in favor without any debates. Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party won a July 29 general election by a landslide, but critics consider the polls unfree and unfair because the only credible opposition grouping, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved by court order last year in an action seen as politically motivated.

The 66-year-old Hun Sen has been in power for 33 years, combining guile and strong-arming to dominate his country's politics. He declared before the election that he intended to serve two more terms at the helm.