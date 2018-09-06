WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators will launch a final round of questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who so far appears to have avoided any major missteps in his confirmation hearings.

Kavanaugh also doesn't seem to have changed many minds on the Judiciary Committee, which is split along partisan lines. For his part, President Donald Trump says he's pleased with his nominee's performance.

Kavanaugh underwent a 12-hour session of questioning that ended late Wednesday. The judge left unanswered questions over how he would handle investigations of the executive branch and whether he would recuse himself if cases involving Trump under special counsel Robert Mueller's probe end up at the court.

Democrats have been pressing Kavanaugh for his views on abortion rights, gun control and other issues. Protesters have repeatedly interrupted the proceedings