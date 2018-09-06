Demonstrators protesting against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, wear costumes from the show "The Handmaid's Tale," during his confirmation hea
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters have become as regular a feature of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings as the judge himself.
On Wednesday numerous people once again interrupted the Senate Judiciary Committee proceedings and shouted slogans as they were escorted from the room by police and arrested.
The back two rows of the hearing room are reserved for the public. The Capitol Police can't close the room to the public and can't keep out people who look like they might disrupt the hearing. So there's no choice but to let everybody in and wait for them to misbehave before removing them.
The protesters are part of a nationwide campaign to disrupt the confirmation process. They say they fear that Kavanaugh's confirmation would shift the Supreme Court's balance for years.