Kansai International Airport is partially flooded by Typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The powerful typhoon slammed into
Kansai International Airport is partially flooded by Typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The powerful typhoon slammed into
A deer stands near a fallen tree at Kasugataisha shrine in Nara, western Japan Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. One of Japan's busiest airports remained clos
Cranes fall down damaged at a seaside area following a powerful typhoon, in Nishinomiya, western Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Typhoon Jebi swept a
A wall of Minami Noh Butai of Nishi Honganji temple, a world heritage site, is damaged by a powerful typhoon in Kyoto, western Japan, Wednesday, Sept.
A damaged 2,591-ton tanker is towed by a tugboat from a bridge connecting Kansai International Airport in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 20
This aerial view shows a damaged bridge connecting Kansai International Airport in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, a day after a tanke
TOKYO (AP) — A major Japanese airport flooded by a typhoon will partially reopen Friday.
Kyodo news agency said domestic flights at Kansai International Airport will resume Friday. The report cited Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying Thursday that international flights will restart when the airport is ready.
The airport in western Japan is one of Japan's busiest and is a gateway for Asian tourists visiting Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe. The closure had raised concerns about impacts on tourism and the economy.
Typhoon Jebi blew across the middle of Japan's main island on Tuesday, causing 11 deaths and damage in and around Osaka.
One of the two runways and part of a terminal building at the Kansai airport were flooded, and the bridge connecting the airport to the mainland was damaged.