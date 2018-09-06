  1. Home
Taiwan gives visa waiver to Russian visitors

Visa waiver program launched on a trial basis for six months

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/06 12:17
The Bureau of Consular Affairs, MOFA (Screen capture from BCA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced that Taiwan is launching visa-waivers on a trial basis for six months for visitors from Russia starting Thursday.

In a news statement issued on Thursday, MOFA announced that from Sep. 6 to July 31, 2019, the government will give 14-day visa waivers to Russian nationals who visit Taiwan for sightseeing, business occasions, family visits, and other international exchanges.  

After the trial period, the authorities will decide whether to prolong the program based on an evaluation, added MOFA.

The ministry said by providing visa waivers to Russian citizens, the government hopes to attract more tourists from Russia and boost trade and investment between the two countries. 

However, the measure is not reciprocal. Taiwanese nationals who wish to visit Russia are still required to apply for a visa. 
MOFA
visa waiver
Taiwan-Russia

