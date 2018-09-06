BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — South Africa has selected a new-look front row, re-organized backrow and reshaped midfield combination for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia.

Blitzbok sevens speedster Cheslin Kolbe is also in line for a test debut after being included on the bench.

Loosehead Steven Kitshoff and hooker Bongi Mbonambi will combine with Frans Malherbe in the front row in the lineup announced Thursday by coach Rassie Erasmus. Prop Tendai Mtawarira and hooker Malcolm Marx have been named on the bench.

Captain Siya Kolisi returns to the No. 6 jersey after playing on the opposite side of the scrum in the Springboks' loss to Arentina in Mendoza in the previous round.

Pieter-Steph du Toit will start in the No. 7 jersey and Warren Whiteley will play at No. 8.

Elton Jantjies returns at flyhalf in place of Handre Pollard, who drops to the bench, while Faf de Klerk remains at scrumhalf.

Damian de Allende will have his first start of the season at inside center, resuming his midfield partnership with Jesse Kriel.

Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi on the wings and fullback Willie le Roux complete the backline.

Erasmus said he expects an improvement from the Springboks after their 32-19 loss to the Pumas.

"We are looking for a good response against the Wallabies and I am sure that this side will be up to the task," he said.

Erasmus also expected the Wallabies to be improved after their back-to-back losses to World Cup champion New Zealand.

"Australia, playing at home, will no doubt be highly motivated to bounce back, so we have to be ready for a huge contest," Erasmus said. "We have worked hard to rectify our errors of last week and we know the set piece and breakdown battles are going to especially be important.

"The Wallabies are known for their abilities at the breakdown and we will have to be accurate and disciplined in those areas."

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk; Warren Whiteley, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira, Wilco Louw, R.G. Snyman, Francois Louw, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Cheslin Kolbe.