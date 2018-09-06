Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|2
|Cleveland
|010
|010
|01x—3
|11
|0
Keller, Flynn (8) and Viloria; Kluber, Perez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 18-7. L_Keller 7-6. Sv_Hand (32).
___
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|000—
|3
|6
|0
|Toronto
|700
|011
|10x—10
|16
|0
Glasnow, Kittredge (1), Nuno (3), Faria (6) and Ciuffo; Sanchez, Tepera (7), Mayza (8), Giles (9) and D.Jansen. W_Sanchez 4-5. L_Glasnow 1-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier 2 (6). Toronto, McKinney (4), Diaz (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|000
|062—9
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|050
|010—8
|10
|2
Velazquez, Pomeranz (5), Cuevas (5), Poyner (7), Workman (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Foltynewicz, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Venters (8), Brach (8), Minter (8) and Flowers. W_Workman 4-0. L_Minter 4-3. Sv_Kimbrel (38). HRs_Boston, Phillips (1). Atlanta, Acuna (24), Freeman (21).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|100
|00x—2
|4
|0
Pivetta, Hunter (5), Dominguez (7) and Alfaro; Alcantara, Conley (8), Barraclough (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_Pivetta 7-11. Sv_Steckenrider (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|001—2
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
Bailey, Sims (6), Peralta (7), Romano (8) and Casali; Taillon, Brault (6), E.Santana (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 12-9. L_Bailey 1-14. Sv_F.Vazquez (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (10).
___
|New York
|000
|320
|200—7
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|100—3
|3
|1
Wheeler, Lugo (8) and Plawecki, Nido; Ryu, Madson (7), Venditte (8), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Wheeler 10-7. L_Ryu 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (22), Muncy (32).
___
|St. Louis
|320
|011
|000—7
|15
|2
|Washington
|000
|011
|400—6
|16
|0
Mikolas, Hudson (7), Martinez (8) and Molina, Pena; Roark, McGowin (6), Suero (7), Miller (9) and Severino. W_Mikolas 14-4. L_Roark 8-15. Sv_Martinez (1). HRs_St. Louis, Adams 2 (2), Munoz (8).