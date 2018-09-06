TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Footage has emerged of a two-vehicle rollover collision in southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County in which two children were thrown from a vehicle, but both along with their father miraculously survived.

On Sept. 4, a member of Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) posted 7-second dashcam video of a car cruising on National Freeway 1 in Chiayi County on Sept. 3. At 1:53 p.m. a white car can be seen suddenly slamming into the rear left bumper of a silver car, sending both tumbling into the air.

The white car rolled one and half times, while the silver sedan rolled twice. Amazingly, when the cars finally come to a halt and the dust settles, a child can be seen alive in the center lane on all fours trying to stand up.

Many netizens criticized the driver of the white car:

"Fore the sake of everyone's lives, if your driving skills are bad, don't try to overtake another car at high speed."

"Why in the world would he drive so fast?"

"Poor kids, I don't know if they are OK."

While other netizens criticized the speed of the silver car:

"Another three treasures hogging the inside lane appears."

"I really hate tortoise drivers in the inside lane."



(Photo from Breaking News Commune)



(Photo from Breaking News Commune)