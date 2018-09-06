  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/06 10:17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 000 100 000—1 2 2
Cleveland 010 010 01x—3 11 0

Keller, Flynn (8) and Viloria; Kluber, Perez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 18-7. L_Keller 7-6. Sv_Hand (32).

___

Tampa Bay 020 001 000— 3 6 0
Toronto 700 011 10x—10 16 0

Glasnow, Kittredge (1), Nuno (3), Faria (6) and Ciuffo; Sanchez, Tepera (7), Mayza (8), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Sanchez 4-5. L_Glasnow 1-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier 2 (6). Toronto, McKinney (4), Diaz (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Boston 010 000 062—9 11 0
Atlanta 200 050 010—8 10 2

Velazquez, Pomeranz (5), Cuevas (5), Poyner (7), Workman (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Foltynewicz, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Venters (8), Brach (8), Minter (8) and Flowers. W_Workman 4-0. L_Minter 4-3. Sv_Kimbrel (38). HRs_Boston, Phillips (1). Atlanta, Acuna (24), Freeman (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 6 0
Miami 010 100 00x—2 4 0

Pivetta, Hunter (5), Dominguez (7) and Alfaro; Alcantara, Conley (8), Barraclough (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_Pivetta 7-11. Sv_Steckenrider (4).

___

Cincinnati 100 000 001—2 11 0
Pittsburgh 012 000 00x—3 6 0

Bailey, Sims (6), Peralta (7), Romano (8) and Casali; Taillon, Brault (6), E.Santana (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 12-9. L_Bailey 1-14. Sv_F.Vazquez (30). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (10).