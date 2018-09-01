  1. Home
  2. Economy

US-Taiwan Business Council announces a new Chairman

Michael Splinter will replace previous director Paul Wolfowitz

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/06 10:16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council based in Arlington, Virginia made a press release on Sept. 5 announcing that a new Chairman of the Council has been appointed.

Michael R. Splinter will replace the previous chairman, Paul Wolfowitz, who served in the position since 2008.

Splinter is the former Chairman and CEO of Applied Materials, and has substantial business ties to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan. He is currently a general partner at WISC Partners, and is Chairman of the board at NASDAQ.

“He brings his extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of the political, trade, and business relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan to the position of Council Chairman,” reads the press release.

Splinter is noted to serve on the board of TSMC, Taiwan’s largest semiconductor producer. He is also on the board of Gogoro, Taiwan’s rapidly expanding electric scooter manufacturer.

“The US-Taiwan Business Council is a membership-based non-profit association, founded in 1976 to foster trade and business relations between the United States and Taiwan.”


Mike Splinter (Image from WISC)
US-Taiwan Business Council
Paul Wolfowitz
Michael Splinter
TSMC
gogoro

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's wafer foundry industry output forecast to grow 8-10% in 2019
Taiwan's wafer foundry industry output forecast to grow 8-10% in 2019
2018/09/01 14:50
Taiwan's TSMC acquires AMD's entire 7nm chip product portfolio
Taiwan's TSMC acquires AMD's entire 7nm chip product portfolio
2018/08/28 17:39
Taiwan’s TSMC board agree to NT$136 billion expansion
Taiwan’s TSMC board agree to NT$136 billion expansion
2018/08/15 16:38
Taiwan semiconductor sector to profit from U.S.-China trade war
Taiwan semiconductor sector to profit from U.S.-China trade war
2018/08/09 19:52
Taiwan shares soar as TSMC stages strong rebound
Taiwan shares soar as TSMC stages strong rebound
2018/08/08 12:20