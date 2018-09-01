TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council based in Arlington, Virginia made a press release on Sept. 5 announcing that a new Chairman of the Council has been appointed.



Michael R. Splinter will replace the previous chairman, Paul Wolfowitz, who served in the position since 2008.

Splinter is the former Chairman and CEO of Applied Materials, and has substantial business ties to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan. He is currently a general partner at WISC Partners, and is Chairman of the board at NASDAQ.



“He brings his extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of the political, trade, and business relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan to the position of Council Chairman,” reads the press release.

Splinter is noted to serve on the board of TSMC, Taiwan’s largest semiconductor producer. He is also on the board of Gogoro, Taiwan’s rapidly expanding electric scooter manufacturer.



“The US-Taiwan Business Council is a membership-based non-profit association, founded in 1976 to foster trade and business relations between the United States and Taiwan.”



Mike Splinter (Image from WISC)