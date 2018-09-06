Oktoberfest one of the world’s biggest festivals celebrates its 208th birthday this year.

In Taiwan, the “Michael Wendel Oktoberfest” festivals held in Taipei are very well known to the international and local communities, but this year the locale for the 2018 Oktoberfest Festival will be quite unique because it will be held in the American Club Taipei (ACC) and will be open to non-members.

Michael and ACC’s F&B Director Ralf Dohmeier have prepared a unique and intriguing Oktoberfest menu geared to please even the most discerning palate. Entertainment guaranteed to rock the house will be provided by the Michael Wendel Bavaria Show Express. Seats are Limited! Book Now! (02) 2885 – 7579