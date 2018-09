BC-TEN--US Open Show Court Schedules

US Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Serena Williams (17), United States, vs. Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia

Madison Keys (14), United States, vs. Naomi Osaka (20), Japan

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (7), Brazil, vs. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova

Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (3), United States, vs. Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, vs. Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Ashleigh Barty (13), Australia

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, vs. Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary

Court 17

Cori Gauff (1), United States, vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia

Brandon Nakashima (14), United States, vs. Hugo Gaston (3), France

Caty McNally, United States and Cori Gauff (1), United States, vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia and Gabriella Price (7), United States