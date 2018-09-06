South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, center left, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, center right, and other delegates
South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, bottom left, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, bottom second from left, and othe
Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, walks to board an aircraft as he and others in a delegation leave for Pyongyang, No
A TV screen shows a photo of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong UN, right, to advertise upcoming Seoul Defense Dialog
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, presides over a meeting with his security ministers, including National Security Advisor Chung E
South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, right, talks with National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon ahead of a meeting that South
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean media have released a declaration from leader Kim Jong Un that reaffirms his commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula amid a growing standoff with the United States.
The statement Thursday from the Korean Central News Agency followed a high-level South Korean delegation's visit to Pyongyang to meet with Kim and to set up a summit later this month between him and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Kim was paraphrased as saying that it was "his will to completely remove the danger of armed conflict and horror of war from the Korean peninsula and turn it into the cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from nuclear threat."