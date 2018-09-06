CHICAGO (AP) — The next mayor of Chicago will take over a city that is deeply divided by race and class, a decades-long problem that critics say only grew more pronounced during Mayor Rahm Emanuel's two terms in office.

The question for voters now that Emanuel isn't seeking re-election: Who, if anyone, can repair it?

A dozen candidates were running to lead the nation's third-largest city even before Emanuel's surprise announcement Tuesday. By Wednesday the list of people weighing bids seemed to be multiplying by the minute.

Among the most high-profile names being discussed were former Education Secretary Arne Duncan and longtime Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Those running — or contemplating it — as well as community leaders said the next mayor must be focused on uniting Chicago, long one of the nation's most segregated cities.