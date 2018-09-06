WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an op-ed in the New York Times from a senior Trump administration official (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it's "really a disgrace" that an unsigned op-ed critical of him and written by a senior administration official has been published.

The piece was published online Wednesday by The New York Times.

In response, Trump says of the Times: "They don't like Donald Trump and I don't like them."

In the op-ed piece, the unidentified senior administration official sounds an alarm about Trump's "amorality" and "impetuous" leadership style. The writer adds that Trump aides are aware of the president's faults and "we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't."

Trump describes the editorial as "gutless."

___

4:20 p.m.

The writer alleges "there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment" because of the "instability" witnessed in the president.

The writer adds: "This isn't the work of the so-called deep state. It's the work of the steady state."