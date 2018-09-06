How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Technology companies dropped Wednesday as Facebook and Twitter executives testified before Congress. Consumer-focused companies like Amazon and Netflix also slumped.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 8.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,888.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,974.99.

The Nasdaq composite sank 96.07 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,995.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 5.73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,727.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.92 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 10.17 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 114.36 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.11 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 214.99 points, or 8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,255.77 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,091.78 points, or 15.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 192.13 points, or 12.5 percent.