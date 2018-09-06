PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Author, actor and member of the Kennedy clan Christopher Kennedy Lawford has died. He was 63.

Cousin Patrick J. Kennedy tells The Associated Press that Lawford died of a heart attack on Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada.

Lawford was born into fame on both sides of the family. His mother Patricia Kennedy was the sister of President John F. Kennedy, and his father, actor Peter Lawford, was a member of Frank Sinatra's "Rat Pack."

He spent his youth frolicking with Hollywood stars on one coast and rubbing shoulders with political stars on the other.

Later in life he became a well-known advocate for sobriety and recovery, documenting his substance struggles in books starting with 2005's "Symptoms of Withdrawal."

He found only minor success as an actor, including a small role in the 2003 film "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines."