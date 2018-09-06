  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/06 03:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 120 467 111 157 .336
JMartinez Bos 132 507 103 170 .335
Altuve Hou 117 459 69 146 .318
Segura Sea 126 518 82 163 .315
MSmith TB 118 384 51 117 .305
Trout LAA 120 407 88 124 .305
Merrifield KC 135 533 69 162 .304
Brantley Cle 125 501 77 152 .303
Wendle TB 118 410 49 123 .300
MDuffy TB 116 452 50 135 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.