VENICE, Italy (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Errol Morris says that when he interviewed Steve Bannon for his latest film, "American Dharma," Morris likened him to Satan, and was surprised when President Donald Trump's former chief strategist "embraced the idea."

Morris made the comment Wednesday at a press conference for the film, which premiered the same day at the Venice Film Festival. "American Dharma" is based around Morris' interview with Bannon, in which he questions him on his current beliefs, his feelings about Trump and his influences.

Morris says he "struggled" with the idea that he was giving a platform to Bannon and his views, but he feels that with the film, he's done "something different."