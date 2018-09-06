  1. Home
At the Toronto Film Festival, searing portraits of today

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Viola Davis, left, and Cynthia Erivo in a scene from "Widows." The film, directed by Steve McQueen,

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from Paul Greengrass' docudrama on the 2011 Norway terrorist attack "22 July," premiering at the Toronto

This image released by Annapurna Pictures shows Stephan James, left, and KiKi Layne in a scene from "If Beale Street Could Talk," premiering at the To

This image released by Netflix shows Chris Pine in a scene from David Mackenzie's Robert the Bruce epic "Outlaw King," one of eight Netflix original f

NEW YORK (AP) — More than usual, this year's Toronto International Film Festival radiates with urgent topicality, both on screen and off.

In the 343 films to unspool over the next 10 days at North America's largest film festival, there will be films that investigate democracy in the face of terrorism like Paul Greengrass' "22 July," that pry into the intimate tragedies of police brutality, like Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk," and that directly confront the Trump era, like Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9."

Toronto will also host a women's rally in the ongoing push to improve gender equality in the movie industry. It's diversifying the festival's press corps, paying the way for approximately 180 journalists from underrepresented groups.

The festival opens Thursday with "Outlaw King," starring Chris Pine.