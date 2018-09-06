NEW YORK (AP) — High heels that are part of your feet. Matching bespoke beating hearts. Bioreactive necklaces and bioluminescent filaments that serve as a Medusa-esque back ornament.

Enter the world of A. Human, a fictional brand that serves as both commentary on the touchy nature of body modifications today and the external focus and force of the fashion industry.

And, also, what it means to be, well, you.

The immersive art show was thought up by Simon Huck, who enlisted Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen and some of his other famous friends to tease his Disney World for grown-ups that comes complete with a gift shop and an invitation to the public to walk through all month — for $40 a ticket.

Huck showed off his world to the fashion crowd on Tuesday, ahead of the official start of New York Fashion Week.