NEW YORK (AP) — In the beginning, Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a reporter.

A selection of the late Nobel laureate's journalism is coming out in Spanish next month, Vintage Espanol announced Wednesday. It's called "El Escandalo del Siglo." The English edition, "The Scandal of the Century," comes in May. Garcia Marquez, who died in 2014, went on to write such celebrated fiction as "One Hundred Years of Solitude" and "Love in the Time of Cholera." The Colombia native is widely regarded as one of the 20th century's greatest writers.

The book will span four decades, from his work in Colombia in the 1950s to his columns in the 1980s for the Spanish newspaper El Pais.