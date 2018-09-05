NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City mayor's office says a plane has been quarantined amid reports numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai that arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport.

The Emirates flight landed at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

Airline representatives did not immediate respond to an email requesting information.

A New York Police Department counterterrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a "medical situation."