|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|96
|44
|.686
|—
|New York
|87
|52
|.626
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|75
|63
|.543
|20
|Toronto
|62
|76
|.449
|33
|Baltimore
|41
|98
|.295
|54½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|78
|60
|.565
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|75
|.457
|15
|Chicago
|56
|83
|.403
|22½
|Detroit
|56
|83
|.403
|22½
|Kansas City
|46
|92
|.333
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|53
|.619
|—
|Oakland
|83
|57
|.593
|3½
|Seattle
|77
|62
|.554
|9
|Los Angeles
|67
|72
|.482
|19
|Texas
|61
|78
|.439
|25
___
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
|Wednesday's Games
Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.