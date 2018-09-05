  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/05 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 96 44 .686
New York 87 52 .626
Tampa Bay 75 63 .543 20
Toronto 62 76 .449 33
Baltimore 41 98 .295 54½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 78 60 .565
Minnesota 63 75 .457 15
Chicago 56 83 .403 22½
Detroit 56 83 .403 22½
Kansas City 46 92 .333 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 53 .619
Oakland 83 57 .593
Seattle 77 62 .554 9
Los Angeles 67 72 .482 19
Texas 61 78 .439 25

___

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.