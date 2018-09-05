Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;12;81%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;47;31;Sunny and hot;44;31;NE;15;25%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;21;Sunny, breezy, nice;32;20;WSW;29;47%;6%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;Nice with some sun;28;21;ESE;10;59%;16%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Rain tapering off;19;11;W;19;86%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Partial sunshine;17;8;NNE;9;69%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;33;15;Sunny and nice;32;18;SE;12;17%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;17;6;Partly sunny;16;7;NE;17;54%;25%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ENE;16;46%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;33;23;Clouds, then sun;30;21;SSW;11;52%;28%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;14;10;A few showers;15;10;S;21;69%;72%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;24;Sunny and very warm;43;25;NW;7;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;8;68%;80%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;19;Cloudy;29;18;WNW;16;59%;33%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Mostly cloudy;34;24;W;14;64%;44%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;21;A strong t-storm;26;20;NE;14;77%;80%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NNW;20;32%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;24;16;Partly sunny;27;15;WSW;11;61%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;26;16;E;8;55%;29%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SE;10;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;Mostly sunny;31;12;E;13;31%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NNW;12;57%;13%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;19;11;NW;14;86%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;28;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;E;7;62%;59%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;Partly sunny;25;13;WNW;7;67%;27%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;N;11;70%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;19;Clouds and sun;29;18;NNW;7;41%;32%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;An afternoon shower;27;23;SW;12;63%;63%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NNW;13;38%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;14;7;A shower or two;13;7;SSE;20;74%;67%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;25;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;SE;6;66%;74%;13

Chennai, India;High clouds;36;27;High clouds and warm;36;27;S;12;60%;33%;6

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Cooler with a shower;21;18;NE;18;77%;70%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;30;26;SW;17;70%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;15;ESE;10;74%;36%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;25;Heavy p.m. showers;29;26;ENE;12;84%;98%;5

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NNE;10;62%;66%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;21;Brief a.m. showers;30;21;SE;14;77%;83%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;SE;9;72%;66%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;21;12;Couple of t-storms;25;12;WNW;9;63%;86%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;20;72%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;Lots of sun, warm;36;20;Clouds and sun;33;20;SSE;12;50%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;18;10;A touch of rain;14;5;WNW;12;86%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;NNE;10;20%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;27;19;Sunshine and nice;27;19;W;19;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Mostly cloudy;34;25;ESE;8;75%;69%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny;27;15;NE;14;47%;27%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;24;Thundershower;31;22;ESE;12;71%;75%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;19;13;Partly sunny;20;14;NE;11;86%;37%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;15;77%;79%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;8;72%;60%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;NE;24;58%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;30;22;Cloudy;29;21;W;14;64%;19%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NNE;13;47%;8%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;21;SSE;11;77%;85%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;High clouds;33;25;Cloudy;32;25;E;10;61%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, warm;38;31;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;NW;13;48%;3%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Partly sunny;28;10;WSW;21;24%;26%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;NW;6;19%;1%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;Sunny intervals;31;25;WSW;21;64%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;SSW;8;83%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny, nice;33;26;Mostly sunny, nice;36;27;SE;10;43%;54%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;28;15;Variable cloudiness;25;17;ENE;11;36%;28%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;22;62%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;34;22;WSW;13;46%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;Thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;14;77%;74%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;S;7;79%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;ENE;12;27%;2%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;14;81%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sun;20;15;S;15;73%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NW;8;70%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Mostly cloudy;20;8;NW;14;63%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;18;Clouds breaking;28;19;S;9;63%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Clouds and sunshine;26;20;SW;12;74%;33%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;Partly sunny;28;17;N;7;51%;9%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Nice with some sun;32;28;WSW;11;63%;24%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;N;7;75%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSW;9;77%;90%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;11;Showers and t-storms;17;7;W;28;64%;92%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A t-storm in spots;22;14;S;7;66%;73%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Thundershower;31;25;E;14;74%;85%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;24;13;Variable clouds;24;13;E;12;50%;24%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;S;15;74%;32%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;SW;13;68%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Warmer with some sun;31;20;Cooler;24;13;NNW;5;60%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;25;12;E;9;49%;21%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;26;Spotty showers;29;25;WSW;14;78%;86%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;E;14;59%;28%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;NNE;13;70%;57%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Plenty of sun;34;21;W;14;42%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;16;4;Sunny and pleasant;17;6;NE;10;64%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Becoming cloudy;30;24;SSW;12;56%;71%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;20;13;Periods of rain;18;13;ENE;7;87%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;31;16;Cooler;23;10;NNW;15;67%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Sun and clouds;29;24;E;15;65%;5%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNW;11;82%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;32;24;Sunshine, pleasant;33;24;E;10;68%;11%;13

Paris, France;Clouds limiting sun;24;15;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;11;60%;44%;4

Perth, Australia;Some sun, a shower;15;8;Some sun;16;11;WNW;12;62%;65%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;10;72%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SSE;25;83%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;E;7;52%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;24;14;SE;5;57%;29%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;SW;14;65%;100%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;24;10;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;ESE;14;39%;78%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Clearing;25;16;NNE;12;67%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;SE;17;70%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;12;7;A thick cloud cover;12;8;SE;22;69%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;21;15;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;ESE;7;72%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;22;18;A morning shower;22;16;E;10;68%;51%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;27;Sunny and very warm;43;25;NE;15;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;29;16;Sunny and nice;29;18;SW;10;57%;28%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Cloudy and warm;24;15;SSE;5;81%;30%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;Clouds break;20;13;WSW;13;74%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;8;77%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;ESE;15;73%;56%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;8;93%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Partly sunny;30;17;E;16;22%;5%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;WSW;6;50%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;5;78%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Partly sunny;27;14;N;7;66%;28%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Partly sunny;26;13;SSE;7;56%;10%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;29;18;Nice with some sun;29;21;SW;11;62%;74%;6

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;32;26;Some sun, very warm;32;23;WNW;10;61%;84%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;6;71%;59%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A t-storm in spots;24;12;W;15;66%;47%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;15;68%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;21;13;NE;8;75%;55%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;Clouds and sun;21;14;N;20;61%;77%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SE;9;67%;59%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;18;14;A morning t-storm;22;14;ESE;9;85%;57%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Sunny and nice;31;15;N;10;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;11;45%;57%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;ENE;10;11%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;16;50%;26%;9

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;E;8;48%;27%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;25;SSW;22;62%;55%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;29;18;Rather cloudy;23;14;N;9;79%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;38;28;Sunny and hot;37;27;SE;13;32%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;NNE;8;55%;12%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with showers;11;4;Partly sunny, cold;10;0;NW;15;64%;33%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds, nice;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;E;7;45%;61%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NE;8;57%;15%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;W;9;62%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;22;12;Variable cloudiness;24;13;ESE;9;63%;36%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Partly sunny;23;13;SE;7;74%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;11;9;A little rain;11;8;SSE;45;72%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;SW;8;82%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;NE;5;33%;7%;7

