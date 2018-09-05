Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;7;81%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;116;88;Sunny and hot;111;88;NE;10;25%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;97;70;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;69;WSW;18;47%;6%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;Nice with some sun;83;70;ESE;6;59%;16%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Rain tapering off;66;52;W;12;86%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;64;48;Partial sunshine;62;46;NNE;5;69%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;92;58;Sunny and nice;89;64;SE;7;17%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;63;43;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;11;54%;25%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;ENE;10;46%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;91;73;Clouds, then sun;86;71;SSW;7;52%;28%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;57;50;A few showers;60;49;S;13;69%;72%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;76;Sunny and very warm;109;77;NW;4;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SW;5;68%;80%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;66;Cloudy;84;65;WNW;10;59%;33%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;Mostly cloudy;93;76;W;8;64%;44%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;80;69;A strong t-storm;79;69;NE;9;77%;80%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;NNW;13;32%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;75;61;Partly sunny;80;59;WSW;7;61%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny;78;62;E;5;55%;29%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;48;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SE;6;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;85;50;Mostly sunny;87;53;E;8;31%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;NNW;7;57%;13%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;74;60;Showers and t-storms;66;52;NW;9;86%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;E;5;62%;59%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;79;60;Partly sunny;77;56;WNW;4;67%;27%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;70;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;N;7;70%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;66;Clouds and sun;84;64;NNW;5;41%;32%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;An afternoon shower;81;74;SW;8;63%;63%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;104;75;Sunny and very warm;97;75;NNW;8;38%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;57;44;A shower or two;55;45;SSE;12;74%;67%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;78;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;67;SE;4;66%;74%;13

Chennai, India;High clouds;97;81;High clouds and warm;97;81;S;7;60%;33%;6

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;Cooler with a shower;70;64;NE;11;77%;70%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Partly sunny;86;78;SW;11;70%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;Mostly sunny;69;59;ESE;6;74%;36%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;77;Heavy p.m. showers;85;79;ENE;7;84%;98%;5

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;91;76;Partly sunny;92;75;NNE;6;62%;66%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;70;Brief a.m. showers;86;69;SE;9;77%;83%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;88;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;80;SE;5;72%;66%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;71;53;Couple of t-storms;76;54;WNW;6;63%;86%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SSE;13;72%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;Lots of sun, warm;97;69;Clouds and sun;91;68;SSE;8;50%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;64;51;A touch of rain;58;41;WNW;7;86%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;NNE;7;20%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;Sunshine and nice;81;66;W;12;69%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;Mostly cloudy;93;77;ESE;5;75%;69%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;83;60;Partly sunny;81;59;NE;9;47%;27%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;75;Thundershower;87;72;ESE;7;71%;75%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;66;55;Partly sunny;68;57;NE;7;86%;37%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;91;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;WSW;9;77%;79%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;5;72%;60%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;75;Partly sunny, breezy;89;74;NE;15;58%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;85;71;Cloudy;83;71;W;9;64%;19%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;75;Sunny and very warm;97;76;NNE;8;47%;8%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;Showers and t-storms;78;69;SSE;7;77%;85%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;High clouds;91;76;Cloudy;90;76;E;6;61%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, warm;100;88;Mostly sunny and hot;102;87;NW;8;48%;3%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Partly sunny;83;51;WSW;13;24%;26%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;NW;4;19%;1%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;78;Sunny intervals;88;77;WSW;13;64%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Couple of t-storms;81;68;SSW;5;83%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny, nice;91;79;Mostly sunny, nice;97;80;SE;6;43%;54%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;82;59;Variable cloudiness;76;62;ENE;7;36%;28%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;E;13;62%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;72;Partly sunny, nice;92;72;WSW;8;46%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;Thunderstorm;89;79;SSE;9;77%;74%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;S;4;79%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;28;Mostly sunny, mild;61;27;ENE;7;27%;2%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;SW;9;81%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;59;Clouds and sun;67;59;S;9;73%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;NW;5;70%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;69;51;Mostly cloudy;68;46;NW;9;63%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;64;Clouds breaking;82;66;S;6;63%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;81;69;Clouds and sunshine;78;68;SW;7;74%;33%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;85;60;Partly sunny;83;62;N;4;51%;9%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;Nice with some sun;89;83;WSW;7;63%;24%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;74;A t-storm in spots;90;73;N;5;75%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;85;78;A t-storm or two;87;78;SSW;6;77%;90%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;52;Showers and t-storms;62;44;W;17;64%;92%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A t-storm in spots;72;57;S;5;66%;73%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;79;Thundershower;87;77;E;9;74%;85%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;74;55;Variable clouds;75;55;E;8;50%;24%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;75;Sunshine and nice;83;75;S;10;74%;32%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;69;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;SW;8;68%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Warmer with some sun;88;68;Cooler;75;56;NNW;3;60%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;76;53;E;6;49%;21%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;78;Spotty showers;85;76;WSW;9;78%;86%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;55;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;E;9;59%;28%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;NNE;8;70%;57%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;96;69;Plenty of sun;93;70;W;9;42%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;62;40;Sunny and pleasant;63;43;NE;6;64%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;Becoming cloudy;87;75;SSW;7;56%;71%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;68;56;Periods of rain;64;55;ENE;4;87%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;88;61;Cooler;73;50;NNW;9;67%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;Sun and clouds;83;76;E;10;65%;5%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NNW;7;82%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;89;75;Sunshine, pleasant;92;75;E;6;68%;11%;13

Paris, France;Clouds limiting sun;76;60;Partly sunny;70;52;NNW;7;60%;44%;4

Perth, Australia;Some sun, a shower;59;47;Some sun;61;52;WNW;8;62%;65%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;W;6;72%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;86;75;A t-storm around;87;76;SSE;15;83%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;E;4;52%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;78;55;Partly sunny;76;57;SE;3;57%;29%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;85;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;SW;9;65%;100%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;75;50;A shower in the p.m.;76;52;ESE;9;39%;78%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Clearing;78;61;NNE;8;67%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;84;74;A couple of showers;84;74;SE;10;70%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;54;45;A thick cloud cover;54;47;SE;14;69%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;70;58;Partly sunny, warmer;76;57;ESE;4;72%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;71;64;A morning shower;72;61;E;6;68%;51%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;106;80;Sunny and very warm;109;78;NE;9;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;85;60;Sunny and nice;84;64;SW;6;57%;28%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;71;60;Cloudy and warm;75;58;SSE;3;81%;30%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;Clouds break;67;55;WSW;8;74%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;Showers and t-storms;77;62;ENE;5;77%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;78;A shower in places;86;76;ESE;9;73%;56%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;Partly sunny;76;64;NNW;5;93%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Partly sunny;85;63;E;10;22%;5%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;69;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;WSW;4;50%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NNE;3;78%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;75;57;Partly sunny;81;57;N;4;66%;28%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;78;55;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;5;56%;10%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;85;64;Nice with some sun;85;69;SW;7;62%;74%;6

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;90;79;Some sun, very warm;90;73;WNW;6;61%;84%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;N;4;71%;59%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A t-storm in spots;75;53;W;9;66%;47%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny;87;77;E;9;68%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny;70;56;NE;5;75%;55%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;65;52;Clouds and sun;69;57;N;13;61%;77%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;6;67%;59%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;65;58;A morning t-storm;72;56;ESE;6;85%;57%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;Sunny and nice;87;59;N;6;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;Partly sunny;82;60;ENE;7;45%;57%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;96;69;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;ENE;7;11%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;90;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;SSW;10;50%;26%;9

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;Mostly sunny;86;64;E;5;48%;27%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;89;75;Clouds and sun;89;77;SSW;14;62%;55%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;83;65;Rather cloudy;73;58;N;6;79%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;100;82;Sunny and hot;98;81;SE;8;32%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;NNE;5;55%;12%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with showers;52;39;Partly sunny, cold;50;33;NW;10;64%;33%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;E;4;45%;61%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;78;56;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;NE;5;57%;15%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;W;6;62%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;72;54;Variable cloudiness;76;55;ESE;5;63%;36%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;Partly sunny;73;55;SE;4;74%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;52;48;A little rain;51;46;SSE;28;72%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A heavy thunderstorm;85;76;A t-storm or two;86;74;SW;5;82%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;59;Mostly sunny;88;59;NE;3;33%;7%;7

