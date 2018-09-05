  1. Home
Beach in east Taiwan's Yilan closed after five deaths

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/05 18:50
Yilan County Deputy Magistrate Yu Lian-sing closed off Mystery Beach.

Yilan County Deputy Magistrate Yu Lian-sing closed off Mystery Beach. (By Central News Agency)

Mystery Beach in Nan'ao Township, Yilan County has been closed until Sept. 14 following the deaths of five people who were swept out to sea by rogue waves Sunday during the passage of a typhoon northeast of Taiwan, the county government announced Wednesday.
Yilan County Deputy Magistrate Yu Lian-sing said members of the public will not be permitted to enter the area during the 10-day period, as indicated by a public notice posted at the beach.

Mystery Beach has been closed so that new regulations for the use of beach buggies can be devised by the relevant authorities, including the Coast Guard Administration, Tourism Bureau and Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration, Yu said.

The decision to close the beach was prompted by a series of deaths there on Sunday, when five people on beach buggies were swept out to sea by rogue waves in three separate incidents while Typhoon Jebi was swirling toward Japan. (By Worthy Shen and Flor Wang)
drowning
drowning incidents
Mystery Beach
Yilan County
Nan'ao

