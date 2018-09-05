10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. POLITICAL STUNNER IN MASSACHUSETTS

Ayanna Pressley is virtually assured of becoming the first black woman to serve the state in Congress after her upset victory over a 10-term incumbent — the latest example of Democrats' embrace of diversity, liberal politics.

2. WHAT KAVANAUGH CAN EXPECT ON DAY 2 OF HEARINGS

The Supreme Court nominee will likely spar with Democratic senators over abortion, guns, executive power and other high-profile issues.

3. TRUMP DISPUTES CONTENTS OF WOODWARD'S BOOK

In the veteran journalist's incendiary tell-all book "Fear: Trump in the White House", the president is disparaged as an "idiot" and his White House as "Crazytown."

4. TROPICAL STORM TURNS DEADLY IN PANHANDLE

A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida as Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

5. WHERE THE US IS TRYING TO 'RESET' ITS DIPLOMACY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Pakistan as relations between the two countries sink to a new low.

6. NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN VANISHING CALLED 'EPIDEMIC'

Those are the words of one U.S. senator as indigenous women face some of the nation's highest rates of murder, sexual violence and domestic abuse, AP finds.

7. RUSSIAN CYBER MEDDLING CASTS SHADOW ON MIDTERMS

U.S. officials say they have not detected any attempts to corrupt election systems or leak information rivaling Kremlin hacking before Trump's surprise victory in 2016.

8. NORTH KOREAN PARADE A TRICKY PRELUDE TO SUMMIT

As Pyongyang prepares for a massive parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative detente is slipping away.

9. TYPHOON WREAKS HAVOC IN JAPAN

The strongest typhoon to hit the country in at least 25 years closes one of its busiest airports while damaging other infrastructure and causing at least 10 deaths.

10. 'I STAND WITH NIKE, ALL DAY, EVERY DAY'

LeBron James appears to be backing the apparel giant's contentious ad campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.