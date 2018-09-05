President Tsai Ing-wen extended her condolences on Twitter Wednesday to the families of the victims of Typhoon Jebi, which swept through western Japan a day earlier, leaving 11 people dead and more than 600 injured.

The people of Taiwan, who have frequently encountered natural disasters, feel great empathy with the Japanese people. "Japanese friends, let's get through it together," Tsai tweeted.

Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years, brought heavy rain and strong wind across the Kinki and Shikoku regions of western Japan and the Tokai and Hokuriku central regions, leaving thousands of people trapped at Kansai International Airport.

Early Wednesday, rescuers began evacuating some of the 3,000 people who were stranded overnight at the airport.

The airport was closed indefinitely due to damage caused by the ferocious storm. (By Yeh Su-ping and Evelyn Kao)