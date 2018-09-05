  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan President expresses sympathy to Japan after Typhoon Jebi

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/05 18:30
Kansai airport remained closed after the passage of Typhoon Jebi.

Kansai airport remained closed after the passage of Typhoon Jebi. (By Associated Press)

President Tsai Ing-wen extended her condolences on Twitter Wednesday to the families of the victims of Typhoon Jebi, which swept through western Japan a day earlier, leaving 11 people dead and more than 600 injured.

The people of Taiwan, who have frequently encountered natural disasters, feel great empathy with the Japanese people. "Japanese friends, let's get through it together," Tsai tweeted.

Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years, brought heavy rain and strong wind across the Kinki and Shikoku regions of western Japan and the Tokai and Hokuriku central regions, leaving thousands of people trapped at Kansai International Airport.

Early Wednesday, rescuers began evacuating some of the 3,000 people who were stranded overnight at the airport.
The airport was closed indefinitely due to damage caused by the ferocious storm. (By Yeh Su-ping and Evelyn Kao)
typhoon
Typhoon Jebi
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cancels Wednesday flights to and from Osaka
Taiwan cancels Wednesday flights to and from Osaka
2018/09/04 20:24
Powerful typhoon slams into western Japan, flooding airport
Powerful typhoon slams into western Japan, flooding airport
2018/09/04 19:28
Taiwan President congratulates Asian Games athletes at Presidential Office
Taiwan President congratulates Asian Games athletes at Presidential Office
2018/09/04 17:43
Taiwan will do everything possible to participate in 2nd round of CPTPP negotiation: President Tsai
Taiwan will do everything possible to participate in 2nd round of CPTPP negotiation: President Tsai
2018/09/04 15:48
Typhoon Jebi grounds Taiwan-Japan flights
Typhoon Jebi grounds Taiwan-Japan flights
2018/09/04 10:13