Peter Madsen, the Danish submarine inventor who was found guilty of the torture, sexual assault, murder and dismemberment of Swedish reporter Kim Wall, appeared before an appeals court in Copenhagen on Wednesday to fight against his life sentence.

The three-day session at the Eastern High Court will not deal with the April 25 guilty ruling. Madsen still denies murdering Wall but wants to move on, according to his lawyer, so he has accepted the verdict.

In Denmark, a life sentence on average is about 16 years, but it can be extended if deemed necessary. Madsen, 47, who claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine in August 2017, wants a time-limited sentence rather than an open-ended term.

He has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea. Madsen listened quietly as prosecutor Kristian Kirk read out the April verdict to present the case.

'Psychopathic tendencies'

Madsen used the premise of an interview, to lure Wall, 30, onto his homemade submarine the Copenhagen City Court unanimously ruled.

The court said the murder was premeditated and sexually motivated, with the prosecution using Madsen's shifting explanations against him. They also quoted a court-ordered psychiatric report that described him as "emotionally impaired with severe lack of empathy, anger and guilt" and having "psychopathic tendencies."

Madsen's lawyer Betina Hald Engmark, said on Wednesday that the prosecution's case was based "on undocumented claims."

She said Madsen clearly did something "horrible" by cutting Wall into pieces. However, she argued that he should only be sentenced for that, noting that the cause of death has never been established. Under Danish law, indecent handling of a corpse carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

