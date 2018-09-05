  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: South Korean envoys meet North Korean leader

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 17:37
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, presides over a meeting with his security ministers, including National Security Advisor Chung E

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, presides over a meeting with his security ministers, including National Security Advisor Chung E

Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, walks to board an aircraft as he and others in a delegation leave for Pyongyang, No

Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, walks to board an aircraft as he and others in a delegation leave for Pyongyang, No

South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, right, talks with National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon ahead of a meeting that South

South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, right, talks with National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon ahead of a meeting that South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on diplomatic efforts involving North Korea (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

A South Korean presidential delegation has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and has conveyed a personal letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Moon's office says the envoys will return to South Korea later Wednesday after attending a dinner reception.

The office says it cannot provide further details. It plans to hold a briefing on the visit on Thursday.

The five-member delegation led by Moon's national security adviser arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to arrange a third summit between Moon and Kim planned for later this month and help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.