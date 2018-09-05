TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—First cooler fall temperatures are forecast for the weekend in Taiwan by the country’s Central Weather Bureau on Wednesday.

CWB weather forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said that the first weather front and the northeast trade winds in the fall are expected to arrive in Taiwan this weekend to bring rains and lower temperatures to the country, with high temperatures in the north expected to be in the range of 28 degrees Celsius, which are cooler compared to temperatures in the past few days, Lin said.

A day earlier, WuYi-fan (吳依帆), another bureau forecaster, said low temperatures could be in the range of 24 – 26 degrees all over Taiwan in the coming week and high temperatures in the north could go down to 29 and 30 degrees due to the arrival of the season's first northeast trade winds over the weekend.